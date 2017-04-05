Man sentenced to 45 years for helping girlfriend murder husband

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been sentenced to 45 years for helping his girlfriend murder her husband in 2015.
Ricky King helped his girlfriend Opal Williams, currently serving a 55 year sentence, murder her husband Steven Williams.
In March 2015, IMPD found Williams’ body rolled up in carpet under a bridge.
Investigators learned that Opal planned the murder while King and her cousin Charles Lehman stabbed Steven to death.
King was sentenced to 45 years for murder after a plea agreement. A conspiracy to commit murder charge was dismissed.