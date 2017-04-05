Medic slightly injured after vehicle slams into ambulance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities say a media was injured Wednesday in an early morning crash involving an ambulance.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at 13th Street and Ritter Avenue, just outside of Community Hospital East.

Indianapolis police say a driver crashed into the ambulance, injuring the medic’s ankle.

The driver of the other vehicle was believed to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but they were not taken into custody on scene.

Additional information has not been released.

