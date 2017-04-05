Police charge woman with murder after man shot in motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot and killed a man in a Budget 8 Inn motel last Friday.

34-year-old Xiyya Jackson is facing a felony charge for murder after police say she shot 32-year-old Vincent Lanking in the head.

According to court documents, they have known each other for about 10 years and Lanking is the father of two of Jackson’s six children.

Jackson and Lanking were with a child she was babysitting in the lobby of the motel to pay for another night. Lanking was told by the manager to move his vehicle.

While Lanking was outside, Jackson told employees at the front desk to call police. Under the motel’s policy, employees are not allowed to phone police unless someone sees or witnesses activity that warrants police intervention. She was told to call police herself.

According to investigators, when Lanking walked back inside, he and Jackson began arguing. Jackson pulled out a gun from her purse and shot Lanking.

The 3-year-old child was less than two feet away when she shot Lanking.

Jackson told police that there has been domestic violence in the past with Lanking and he also has kidnapped her before, according to the court documents.

“I felt like he was going to hurt me, I felt like he was going to beat on me like he has done. I ain’t going to say he would kill me but he had a gun too,” Jackson told police.

After Jackson shot Lanking, she used a cellphone that was on the office counter in the lobby to call her sister. She told her sister “I shot Vell.”

On Monday morning, Lanking died from his injury at Eskenazi Hospital.

Jackson had an initial appearance in court on Tuesday. She will be back in court on May 31.

24-Hour News 8’s Howard Monroe will have more on the story coming up at 5 & 6 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...