Purdue’s Swanigan decides to test the waters in NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Caleb Swanigan announced Wednesday he will test the waters once again in the NBA draft.

Swanigan made his announcement public Wednesday morning on Fort Wayne-based podcast “The Popular Nobodies.”

“I’m gonna be testing the NBA draft process. I’m heading in this year. I will not hire an agent; I’m going to see how that goes first,” he said on the podcast.

Listen to the podcast announcement.

According to GoldandBlack.com, Swanigan averaged better than 18 points and nearly 13 rebounds for Purdue this season, and has been named a finalist for every national player-of-the-year award that matters. But as he was expected to declare for the draft, the big question is whether he will remain with it.

The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22.

