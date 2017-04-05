School bus traveling with 14 students hit by pickup truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A school bus traveling with 14 students inside was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to ISP, 24-year-old Leslie Oaks was driving her Ford Explorer when she failed to yield to the pickup truck driven by 72-year-old Harold Stockdale.

Stockdale’s vehicle spun around after it was struck and hit the school bus owned by North Montgomery School Corporation.

46-year-old Julie Steward was driving the bus and neither she nor the 14 students on board were injured.

Stockdale was transported to the hospital with complaint of pain. Oaks was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

