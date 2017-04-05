Sen. Donnelly to Dem colleagues: ‘I don’t work for you’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana crossed party lines this week to endorse Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

The move has been criticized by Senate Democrats as a separation from the party.

In an interview with 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WANE, on Wednesday the moderate Democrat said he works only for Hoosiers.

Donnelly also discussed recent legislation to create a Gulf War Memorial and a day to remember veterans of the Vietnam war, as well as his reaction to Steve Bannon’s removal from the National Security Counsel and the state of the healthcare overhaul plan.

Watch the full interview with Sen Donnelly above.

