Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several central Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Severe weather is expected for most of Indiana Wednesday evening and afternoon.

The primary threats will include hail and damaging winds, though the tornado risk is rather high in southern Indiana.

Storms will begin to develop early this afternoon in Illinois and southwest Indiana, right around 3 to 4 p.m. Those storms will quickly spread eastward as we get close to the evening commute.

By late Wednesday night, storm activity will start to calm down a bit, but this potent storm system has another trick up its sleeve. Cold air on the back side of this storm will begin to mix in with lingering rain showers.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most central Indiana counties until 9 p.m. Those counties include: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tipton, Vermillion and Vigo.

Decatur and Jennings counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.

Currently, a tornado watch has been issued for several southern Indiana counties until 10 p.m. Those counties include: Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington.

