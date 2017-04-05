Southport police arrest man after he peered into windows

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man caught peering into a window of a Southport home. On the other side, police say, there was a 12-year-old girl. It happened around 5:30 Wednesday morning on Walnut Street near Southport and Madison Avenue.

The Tanner’s make no secret, no trespassing allowed. But enforcing it doesn’t end with just a sign in their window.

“My kids know the rules. They know not to ever open the door. It would’ve took a lot for him to get in. And if he would’ve got in, we were ready,” said Melissa Tanner.

Tanner means her family would’ve been ready for 36-year-old Tluang Kip Thang. She says first Thang pounded on their door, shaking the door knob, trying to get in. Then, he peered through the window as her 12-year-old daughter made breakfast.

“She screamed for us and we get up…I get up, my husband was still getting ready for work. I rush out and I didn’t really believe that there was a guy at the door. Then I heard the jiggling and I open the door and by then, he had moved to the end of my sidewalk back there,” she said.

Tanner says Thang didn’t stop there. He peeked into her car windows, garage windows then headed over to the neighbor’s home. She called police. Officers found him hiding in between two cars, according to Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

“He was very intoxicated. So, we’re not even sure he knew where he was at. He might’ve assumed he was at his friend’s house at that time,” said Vaughn.

Chief Vaughn doesn’t believe Thang was there to harm the girl, but he isn’t sure what he was intending to do. He says Thang is lucky, things ended only with his arrest. The Tanners agree.

“If he would’ve got through the door, he wouldn’t have made it two steps in. Between my husband and the two dogs and the weapons that we chose to defend ourselves with, he wouldn’t have made it far,” said Tanner.

Tanner says that Thang told her he was looking for his friends. He now faces three preliminary charges of public intoxication, burglary and criminal trespass.

