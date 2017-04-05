Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing northern Indiana woman

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a woman went missing from Hamlet, Indiana.

22-year-old Dehani Salazar was last seen Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and is believed to be in danger.

Salazar is described as being 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 215 pounds with reddish hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a black Everlast sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip on shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Office at 574-772-3771.

