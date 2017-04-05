Woman arrested after nearly driving into wreckage cleanup

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One woman was arrested Tuesday night after authorities said she nearly drove into a crash scene under the influence.

It happened on State Road 42 near the Vigo and Clay County lines when officials were assisting in blocking both lanes of traffic and a Mazda car approached the trooper’s vehicles, eventually driving off the roadway.

The car re-entered SR 42 and continued toward the crash scene where authorities were cleaning up debris. An ISP trooper eventually caught up to the vehicle before it was able to enter the crash scene and possibly strike workers.

23-year-old Briana Bingham was later taken into custody after she was pulled over.

She faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...