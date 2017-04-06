2 teen girls die after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say two teenagers died Wednesday after falling from a motel.

According to the department, officers were called to Camelot By The Sea, located at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they discovered two people deceased from apparent falls from one of the hotel floors. Lt. Joey Crosby could not say which floor the teens fell from.

The identification of the two deceased has not been released at this time. However, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the two who died after the falls include a 16-year-old girl and and a 17-year-old girl.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the two deaths, and cannot say at this time if either or both deaths are suspicious.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...