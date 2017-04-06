Authorities respond to gas line rupture and fire in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities in Madison County are the scene of a gas line rupture and fire in Alexandria.

The Madison County EMA posted a message on social media about the incident around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Madison County EMA, a car hit a natural gas line. The line is actively burning and the area has been evacuated for half a mile in every direction as emergency personnel respond to the scene.

One person from the car has been taken to the hospital, no word on that person’s condition.

There is also a widespread power outage due to the incident.

This story will be updated.

EMA on scene with Alex FD and Mutual Aid for a gas line rupture and fire. Washington St is closed west side of Alex. — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) April 7, 2017

