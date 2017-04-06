Ball State student reacts to viral weather tweet, helps Randy with forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve hopped on Twitter over the last couple days, you’ve probably seen it: a tweet that perfectly captures Indiana’s ever-changing weather.

Hannah Sauer’s post on the social network Monday has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times, as of Thursday morning. That’s more retweets than many of the posts by celebrities like Lady Gaga or even President Donald Trump.

The Ball State student shared a picture of the forecast along with a joke about how it displayed a different prediction icon on every day, from clouds and lightning to rain, wind and even snow.

"You can't fit every weather icon into one week" Indiana: "hold my beer" pic.twitter.com/0YfuVsmPdK — Hannah Sauer (@SaucySauer) April 3, 2017

Hannah joined Randy Ollis and the Daybreak crew on Thursday to talk about the reaction she’s received from her viral post.

Watch her interview in the video above.

