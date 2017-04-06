Baseball is back in Indianapolis at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Baseball is back in Indy and the start of the season kicks off Thursday night at Victory Field. A lot is new this season for fans to get excited about, including a new video board in center field.

The new video board measure 35 feet x 50 feet. The HD video board just about triples the size of the old board.

Other new additions include new digital ribbon boards, which are above the third and first base lines. Fans will also be hearing a brand new digital audio system all season. The projects totaled $2.4 million in partnership with the Capital Improvement Board.

Thursday night is the home opener in Indy and the Indians take on the Toledo Mud Hens just after 7 p.m. It’s also the 7th annual Bike To The Ball Park.

Starting at 4 p.m., people can enjoy a pre-celebration party with food trucks and drinks at Sun King Brewery downtown. Then at 6 p.m. Mayor Joe Hogsett will head to the ball park on his bike followed by hundreds of other fans. You must register for Bike To The Ball Park.

There’s also a 60-degree weather guarantee, if the temperature at first pitch is below 60 degrees, fans with an opening night ticket will receive another ticket to an April game. There will also be fireworks after the game.

If you miss tonight don’t worry, the Indianans have 13 games at Victory Field in the first 18 days of the season.

Click here to register for Bike To The Ball Park.

Tickets can be purchased here.

