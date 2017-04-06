Docs: Man dropped pants to ankles, fondled himself in front of young girls on street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with past convictions for public indecency has been charged for allegedly pulling down his pants and masturbating in front of two juvenile girls.

Jasper Williams, Jr., 41, faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges in the case.

According to court documents, a mother flagged down an officer in the 600 block of North Jefferson Avenue just before 2 p.m. on April 2. The mother told an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer and said Williams had masturbated in front a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, one of them her daughter, while they were playing on a porch. She pointed the officer at the man, who could be seen walking down an alley toward Washington Street.

Another woman that lives on the street came out and told an officer that she also saw the act.

One of the underage victims said his pants were down at his ankles with his genitals exposed.

Online court records show prior convictions for prostitution, drug possession, trespassing, theft, public indecency and public nudity.

Williams had an initial court hearing Thursday where indigent counsel was appointed at county expense.

He’s back in court on April 12 for a bail review hearing.

