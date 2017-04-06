Six hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Texas Roadhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people have been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant on the city’s south side.

According to a manager at the restaurant, the Texas Roadhouse in the 4300 block of Southport Crossings Drive had a vehicle drive into the wall. He said the vehicle drove three to four feet inside of the building.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said six people were sent to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered serious.

IMPD said drugs or alcohol are not considered a factor.

The restaurant manager said the driver intended to hit the brake but hit the accelerator instead. The driver was not injured.

The restaurant is closed for the night. Everyone’s bill was on the house.

The manager anticipates reopening 4 p.m. Friday.

