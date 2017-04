INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday marked 100 years since the United States entered into WWI.

A special ceremony was held in Indianapolis. The event took place at the Indiana War Memorial and honored the 135,000 Hoosiers who served in the war and the 3,000 who lost their lives.

Governor Eric Holcomb was one of those who spoke at the ceremony.

Thursday’s event was the first in a series of events planned over the next two years to commemorate WWI.

