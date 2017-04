INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday was opening night at Victory Field.

The Indians took on Toledo Thursday evening. Before the game, Governor Eric Holcomb threw out the first pitch.

Also, fans got to see and hear the new upgrades to Victory Field, including a giant scoreboard, video ribbons and a new sound system.

