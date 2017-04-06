IMPD: Two people killed during family dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot and killed during a family dispute shortly after midnight on Thursday.

It happened in a home near 35th and Richardt Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD said someone called 911 around midnight to report a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two men dead inside a home.

Witnesses told police there was a fight between family members that became physical. According to witness accounts, someone pulled a gun, shot and killed the two men and then drove away.

IMPD said investigators know who they are looking for, but they do not want to release a suspect or vehicle description yet.

Major Richard Riddle said the most important thing during investigations involving family violence, is for the remaining family members to cooperate.

“Obviously emotions are high and people are grieving and upset, but we also try to get across that we have a job to do — and our job is to take that individual into custody to try and safely resolve that situation without further violence,” said Riddle.

Police have not released the identities of the victims yet, but said one was elderly and the other was believed to be in his twenties or thirties. Riddle said if investigators do not find the suspect soon, they will likely release a suspect and vehicle description.

IMPD said they don’t believe the general public is in danger.

