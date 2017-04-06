ISP investigating after Shelbyville woman hit, killed while crossing I-74

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police is investigating after a Shelbyville woman was struck by a car and killed while walking on Interstate 74 late Thursday night.

According to ISP, police and medics were called to I-74 eastbound near the 110 mile marker around 11:50 p.m. after reports of a person struck. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead in the roadway along with two vehicles that possibly hit her.

Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Laura Goode of Shelbyville.

Based on preliminary investigation, police think Goode was crossing I-74 when she was hit by a 2010 Mazda, driven by Rebecca Weightman of Waldron. Then a 2001 Hyundai driven by Mark Collins of Shelbyville slid off into the median to avoid hitting the remains of Goode.

Police are unsure at this point if Collins hit Goode. Both drivers were tested for alcohol, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

