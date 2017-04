INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 1,300 residents served by Indianapolis Power and Light are waiting for power to be restored tonight.

According to IPL’s official outage map, the outage affects roughly 1,327 customers within Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan and Owen counties.

IPL has issued the following warning to customers via Twitter:

Strong winds can bring trees down on power lines like the photo below. Thanks for your patience as crews work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/QxhS1N4tBA — IPL Power (@IPLPower) April 6, 2017

Report your outage via your mobile device at https://t.co/YxY6ltcbO5. Remember to put safety first and STAY AWAY from downed power lines. — IPL Power (@IPLPower) April 6, 2017

This story will be updated with outage numbers as the information is available.

