INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Before the Indians first game of the season, there was another celebration.

Boys basketball players and coaches from Crispus Attucks, Ben Davis and Tindley High Schools joined Mayor Joe Hogsett for a parade around Monument Circle.

The teams are celebrating their recent state championship victories.

The parade ended at Victory Field.

For more on this story, click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...