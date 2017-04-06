Parade to celebrate local state champion boys’ basketball teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis boys’ basketball state champion teams will be honored Thursday.

A parade will celebrate the big wins by Tindley, Crispus Attucks and Ben Davis high schools. They will also be recognized before the Indianapolis Indians home opener at 7 p.m.

The parade is scheduled to leave city market at 5:40 p.m. for Monument Circle and then to Victory Field.

The teams will be escorted by the Indianapolis Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department.

According to Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office, this is the first time since the class system was put in place that three teams from Indianapolis played for the state championship.

Those that can’t make it to the game are encouraged to attend the parade. Below is a map of the route.

