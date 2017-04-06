Prosecutors seeking life sentence for man after 5-year-old dies

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) – The Knox County prosecutor’s office has upped the charges against 53-year-old Robert Baldwin. He’s the Vincennes father who called 9-1-1, and police say, confessed to killing his five-year-old son.

Baldwin is charged with murder, strangulation and domestic battery. That’s after his five-year-old son, was pronounced dead Thursday morning at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Officials won’t say his name, but multiple other sources say, the little boy was called Gabriel or Gabe.

Prosecutors are pushing for life without parole for Gabe’s dad, Robert Baldwin. WTWO talked with a neighbor Thursday who says she wasn’t shocked to hear about the murder a few doors down.

“He was a very sweet little boy, he was very smart, very lovable, always had a smile or a hug for you,” Diane Dunagan, said.

Dunagan, neighbor to the house at 1323 Bayou Street remembers five-year-old Gabriel Baldwin. She used to babysit Gabe and his three siblings. Diane says she’s been in contact with the child’s mother who was not at home during the incident.

“She is not doing well, I mean it was her child.”

When news broke that on Tuesday night, 53-year-old Robert Baldwin, allegedly strangled his five-year-old son with an object, it was a shock to many.

But that’s not a word Diane would use.

“I’m not going to say I’m shocked that something happened, but I’m shocked it’s to this degree. I never thought he would have done something this horrible,” she said.

WTWO reached out to Vigo Elementary School, where Gabriel went to pre-school and talked to the principal. She says it’s a “tragic event” and the school is “doing what they can to support students and teachers.” This includes providing assistance for students who want to talk about the incident.

The principal also mentioned a go fund me page, set up Thursday for Gabriel’s funeral expenses. The picture provided is clearly dated, but Gabe can be seen with his sisters, in the red shirt.

“Everybody loved him tremendously and we loved the girls and their mom and we will be here for whatever she needs, or they need, ever,” Dunagan said.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris tells me whenever a jail inmate has been charged with murder, especially when it involves a child, special precautions have to be taken. Baldwin is segregated, away from other inmates under 24 hour monitor. The sheriff tells me Baldwin has not yet received any threats.

