Search leads to 6 arrests, seizure of drugs and guns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department carried out two search warrants Wednesday evening that resulted in the arrests of six individuals.

According to IMPD, the two warrants were simultaneously executed at two residences in the 4300 block of Crittenden Avenue just after 8 p.m.

At one of the searched residences, 34-year-old Cornelious Brown, 49-year-old Anthony Dennie, 23-year-old Dalonte George and 58-year-old Wilson Henderson were all taken into custody. Additionally, one pound of marijuana, one ounce of what was suspected to be cocaine, three handguns, more than $1,500 in cash and a 1999 van were all confiscated at that location.

Brown and Dennie face preliminary charges for possession and dealing of cocaine and marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. George has been charged with a preliminary charge for visiting a common nuisance and also had an open warrant for driving offenses. Brown also faces a preliminary neglect of an independent charge.

At the second location, 28-year-old Marvin Hawkins and 62-year-old Tom Brooks were found and arrested. There officers seized nearly six ounces of substance suspected to be cocaine, less than five grams of marijuana, two Xanax pills, two handguns, more than $500 in cash and two vehicles.

Hawkins faces preliminary charges for dealing and possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Brooks has been charges with a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Anyone with knowledge of with any criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

