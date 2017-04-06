Sheriff’s office: Jackson County man fatally shoots girlfriend’s son

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken into custody after Jackson County authorities say he shot and killed his girlfriend’s son Wednesday.

Dustin Robbins, 35, was shot by Darrell Stanton, 56, in the 8000 block of E. County Road 400 South around 7 p.m., according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbins was taken to Schneck Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

Officials say Stanton was upset when he found Robbins and his wife visiting Robbins’ mother.

After Stanton threatened Robbins and his wife, the two men got in a fight and Robbins was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stanton was taken to the Jackson County Jail and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...