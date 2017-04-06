Smurfs, Going in Style hit theaters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – From little blue men to three older men, this weekend’s newest wide releases are a stark contrast.

After one animated film toppled Disney’s Beauty and The Beast to claim the the top spot at the box office last weekend, another animated film hopes to do the same. The little blue people, the smurfs, are back in The Smurfs: The Lost Village. The PG-rated animated flick sports an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper and Julia Roberts.

In The Smurfs: The Lost Village, the sole female member of the smurfs, Smurfette, hopes to find her place in the world. Smurfette and a few of her closest blue pals set out to help her do just that. Instead, they stumble upon a massive secret that could rock the smurfs entire smurfy world.

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin star in this weekend’s other major release, Going in Style. The PG-13 rated comedy stars the three film legends as three friends who attempt to rob a bank in order to pay their bills.

