Teen accused in killing over Facebook post gets fall trial

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A judge has set an October trial for a central Indiana teenager accused of fatally shooting a man over a Facebook posting.

Seventeen-year-old Jaylon S. Brown was charged as an adult in last year’s killing of 18-year-old Shaolin Tiriq-Arik Newsom. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Madison Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Brown shot Newsom twice in the chest and once in the back in Anderson last October after the pair argued about a Facebook quiz Newsom’s girlfriend had taken and comments Brown had made in response.

The Herald Bulletin reports Newsom was pronounced dead at an Anderson hospital.

Another teenager faces charges of assisting a criminal in connection with the killing. Prosecutors say he drove Brown to the Anderson home where Newsom was fatally shot.

