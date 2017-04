INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Clear Lake Way in Stone Lake Lodge Apartments — near Keystone Avenue and Hanna Avenue — around 7:30 a.m.

The person has not been identified.

IMPD dispatchers confirmed the fatal shooting, but additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...