IMPD: Suspect shot during home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man breaking into an apartment on the west side of Indianapolis early Friday morning was shot and critically injured, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department dispatch said officers were called to the 3600 block of Mill Run Circle at Center Point Apartments — just south of 38th Street at I-465 — around 4 a.m.

IMPD officials say two people inside the apartment received minor injuries. It’s unclear who shot the suspect.

Police say they are investigating whether more than one suspect was involved.

