Indy 3rd grade class celebrates IPS reading competition win

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Young students gathered in downtown Indy Friday morning to celebrate a big accomplishment.

Third graders who collectively read books for more than 2,500 hours celebrated at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

It was all part of the Read to the Final Four literacy program to coincide with the March Madness basketball tournament.

Indianapolis Public Schools held a reading competition among the district’s 80 3rd grade classes.

When the dust settled, Olivia Justus’ class at William McKinley School 39 had won. Her 21 students collectively read for 2,500 hours.

