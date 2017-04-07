Indy man wanted by FBI for sexual exploitation of child

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for sexual exploitation of a child.

The FBI announced federal charges against 41-year-old Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz Friday. The FBI says Aguilar-Cruz allegedly took pictures and videos with his phone of him sexually abusing an 11-year-old relative.

Following the complaints, the FBI obtained and then executed search warrants on Cruz’s home and vehicle. During the search, electronic devices were seized. The FBI said those devices contained videos showing child pornography, with many of the images showing Cruz engaging in sexual acts with the victim.

The FBI, who first learned of the abuse allegations on March 21, stated the victim told them that Cruz had abused her over several years.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes, dark hair, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 317-845-7055 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

