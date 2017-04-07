Kosciusko sheriff turns over duties after entering plea deal

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff who awaits sentencing after reaching a agreement to plead guilty to a felony charge of intimidation has yielded operational control of his department to his predecessor and chief deputy.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that Chief Deputy William “Rocky” Goshert will take over daily operations. Goshert served as sheriff from 2006 to 2014, between the two tenures of Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine.

Rovenstine reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Wednesday, when his trial on bribery and other charges was to begin. He allegedly gave special privileges to a jail inmate in exchange for $40,000 and intimidated a Warsaw police detective who became suspicious of his activities.

Rovenstine faces a May 23 sentencing hearing. He would automatically lose his job under state law.

