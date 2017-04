Related Coverage IMPD: Two people killed during family dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced an arrest in a double homicide from Thursday.

IMPD said 51-year-old Eldridge Moore has been arrested in the case.

Investigators said officers arrived to the 3500 block of North Richardt Avenue just after midnight to find two people, 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady, had been shot. Witnesses said a fight broke out between family members.

Police said it did not appear random.

