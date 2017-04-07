Man sentenced to 45 years for 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the March 2015 murder of a Greenwood man.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Rickey King was sentenced Friday for the stabbing death of Steven Williams.

The prosecutor’s office said Opal Williams, who was the victim’s wife, also assisted in the murder. She helped to lure Williams to an area by the White River near West and Raymond Streets, where Steven Williams was fatally stabbed, saying that she was injured and required assistance.

Williams and King then put the victim’s body in a carpet before placing it in the White River.

King had pleaded guilty to murder in Dec. of last year. Williams pleaded guilty to murder in Feb. 2016 and is currently serving a 50-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Charles Lehman has also been charged in the case. He faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for his alleged involvement.

