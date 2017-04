TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a threat at Terre Haute North High School, WTWO reports.

Residents are asked to avoid the area due to a police emergency.

A tweet from Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts states no one is injured. Additional information has not been released.

THPD is lead agency for threat at THN High School..Troopers assisting..No injuries..Remain calm and vigilant..direct inquiries to THPD.. — Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 7, 2017

