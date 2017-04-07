Sheriff: Toddler in serious condition after Alexandria crash, alcohol believed to be factor

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — A toddler is in serious condition after the Thursday night Alexandria crash that ruptured a gas line, sent flames into the sky and forced people from their homes, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

Police said 25-year-old Cody Vaughn caused the rupture when he crashed a car into a house on Washington Street near State Road 9. Officers said he was driving on a suspended license and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Another 25-year-old, a four-year-old and a two-year-old were in the car with Vaughn.

Police said Vaughn is in serious condition in the hospital along with one of the toddlers. A Madison County sheriff’s captain said the four-year-old has been treated and released.

Locals who evacuated due to the rupture are back home now, with the exception of a few families who can’t come home until Vectren Energy workers repair the aftermath of the rupture. Their goal is to restore gas as quickly as possibly to all of the nearly 100 homes that lost gas Thursday night.

Todd Welcher was out of town when the car slammed into his bedroom.

“I’ve slept in the bedroom before so it’s a good thing I wasn’t here. I would have been a part of the causality if I was,” Welcher said.

Welcher said the home is his wife’s childhood home. For now, they’re living in their other home but he plans to start the rebuilding process as soon as possible.

The sheriff said he may get a warrant to serve when Vaughn is released from the hospital. According to police, Vaughn has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.

