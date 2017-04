INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after someone fired a shot into an Indianapolis Fire Department station.

IFD tweeted Thursday night that a bullet was found in the garage door of Station 30 at 2440 N. Tibbs Avenue.

Officials don’t believe the gunshots were intentionally fired at the station.

Firefighters filed a report with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Station 30 firefighters discover stray bullet hole in bay door and file report w/ @IMPDnews 🚔Appears to be unintentional target 🚒 #NotCool pic.twitter.com/WWqBcVELJs — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 7, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...