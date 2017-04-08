Community conversation held for Carrier and Rexnord employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two companies are set to move some jobs to Mexico, impacting hundreds here in Indianapolis.

It’s a situation 24-Hour News 8 has been following closely.

Now, there’s an effort to help connect Carrier and Rexnord employees with resources they may need as layoffs start later this year.

On Saturday, Representative Karlee Macer hosted a community conversation for people working at Carrier and Rexnord.

It was an event some Carrier employees say was needed.

“The morale is not the best. You have a situation where people have dedicated their lives to Carrier, to the community and Wayne Township,” said Taj Longino, a Carrier employee of 12 years.

“They’re scared. The fear and just … they don’t know what to do,” said TJ Bray, media communications representative for United Steel Workers Local 1999.

Many employees at Carrier and Rexnord said they’re not sure where to turn for help as they try to figure out the best move for themselves and their families.

So on Saturday, government, union and employment leaders all came together to work with impacted employees. They told them about websites, people and programs that can help as they transition into the next phase of their career.

Career coaches are also on-site at Carrier and Rexnord each week.

“This is the info that they have been wanting. This is it, and the resources are here to help them, and this is great resources that is going to help them along the way,” said Longino.

Workers at Saturday’s event came from both Indianapolis and Huntington facilities.

Many say they hope events like this are held again in the future.

