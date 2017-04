INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities say working smoke alarms are what helped a seven people out of their burning home on the north side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home in the 9000 block of Buckthorne Court around 1:42 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started on the lower level of the home, according to IFD, and moved quickly through the residence.

Damages are estimated at $350,000.

No word yet on the cause of the blaze.

