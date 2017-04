NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville native was honored in his hometown today.

The Indiana Racing Memorial Association displayed an historical marker for Bryan Clauson.

The City of Noblesville captured the moment as Clauson’s parents, sister and fiancee showcased the new marker.

A Noblesville High School graduate, Clauson died after a racing accident in Kansas in August of 2016.

The marker lists Clauson’s many accomplishments in racing, including racing int eh Indy 500 three times.

