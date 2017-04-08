Man killed following electrical accident in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a fatal accident in Danville.
It happened in the 100 block of West Main Street in Danville’s downtown area when a worker was cleaning a church gutter at the Danville Christian Church just before 11:15 a.m.
It was then when the man’s lift came in contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting the man.
Power is currently out in the surrounding area.
