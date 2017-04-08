Several displaced following early morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS(WISH) — Several people were displaced from their home early Saturday morning following a fire on the city’s east side.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Street when officers responded to a fire with entrapment.

Authorities said 33-year-old Jessica Sims was hanging from a second floor window before being helped down to safety from the fire by two men.

The men then began to knock on doors to alert other residents of the fire.

Sims told authorities the fire began after she dropped a lit cigarette, but the cause still remains under investigation.

No working smoke alarms were found in the home.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be $75,000.

