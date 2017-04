INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†More than 2,000 of runners and walkers participated in the final practice run before the OneAmerica 500 Festival mini-marathon on May 6.

The 10 mile run started at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, went through downtown and Fountain Square and finished at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The runners have already participated in a 3 mile and 6 mile run as part of the training series for the 41st mini-marathon.

Check out the video for more!

