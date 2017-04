INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former WNBA star kicked off an open house for her new tea shop, Tea’s Me Cafe.

Tamika Catchings purchased the shop, just north of downtown, in February after she heard it was closing.

Catchings says she plans to start hiring juniors and seniors in high school to tie in her Catch the Stars foundation.

24-Hour News 8 was told Catchings doesn’t plan on adding any Fever memorabilia on the walls.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...