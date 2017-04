NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Crews are on the scene of a water rescue at the White River in Noblesville.

Authorities in Hamilton County confirmed the location of the incident as near State Road 19, just north of Field Drive just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...