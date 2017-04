HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County authorities investigated a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on State Road 9 north of US 52.

All lanes of State Road 9 in the area were shut down for about five hours.

The person’s name has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...