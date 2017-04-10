Billboard pleads with drivers to pay attention to roads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the mist of Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue is a billboard with the face of Jordan Stafford plastered on a large poster.

Back in August of 2016, a judge sentenced Stafford to 10 years in prison. This came after a jury convicted him of plowing into a construction zone on I-69 in May of 2014.

The crash killed construction workers Coty DeMoss and Kenneth Duerson Jr.

Recently the case has come back in the spotlight. DeMoss and Duerson Jr. both belonged to Laborers Union 120. The locals purchased two billboards, one with a mugshot of Stafford illustrating the consequences for not slowing down in a construction zone.

The other billboard shows pictures of Duerson and DeMoss, in a message asking drivers to remember the two construction workers.

According to Ward Daniels, the billboards will circulate to various parts around the city until October.

A radio ad is also circulating the airwaves, where DeMoss’ father narrates the commercial encouraging drivers to be on alert in construction zones.

“It was very touching, him being a part of this has been very instrumental in him being part of this campaign,” said Daniels.

