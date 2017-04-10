Boys basketball state champ teams honored by Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Team members from three Indianapolis boys basketball state championship teams were honored by Gov. Holcomb Monday.

Tindley, Crispus Attucks and Ben Davis High School teams had the opportunity to meet the governor.

Crispus Attucks celebrated it’s first state basketball title in 58 years.

“It’s big for our community, it’s big for Indianapolis, I think it’s just big overall for the city of Indianapolis,” said Chris Hawkins with the Crispus Attucks. “I think everyone has had a part in helping Crispus Attucks get to where it is, and with the history and the heritage and the legacy that’s going on there, and the new legacy we’re building its been a great day so far.”

Members of the State General Assembly read resolutions in their honor.

