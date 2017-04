CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel firefighters conducted a unique rescue operation Monday.

Baby ducks were pulled out of the sewer at 146th Street and Runyon Pass.

The Carmel Fire Department shared updates of the rescue on social media.

****CFD DISPATCH**** Engine 344 for an animal rescue, 146th & Runyon Pass for baby ducks stuck in sewer. Officially a spring time call! — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) April 10, 2017

Here's 2 of several saved. Thanks for taking the time to rescue these ducks. (Our trucks do this while available to take other emergencies) pic.twitter.com/fwPeVDtm52 — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) April 10, 2017

